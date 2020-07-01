Keep pupils at home, says top Eastern Cape official

Eastern Cape superintendent-general Themba Kojana has proposed that all school pupils except those in matric stay away from school until August 3.

The proposal includes sending Grade 7 pupils back home until August.

The move is in response to increasing numbers of pupils in the Eastern Cape contracting Covid-19. Some 200 schools remain closed as a result of coronavirus infections.

The proposal follows a virtual “bilateral” meeting between members of Bhisho's provincial executive committee (PEC) and SA Teacher's Democratic Union (Sadtu) members on Saturday.

In a letter to Sadtu provincial secretary Chris Mdingi on Sunday, Kojana said he had written to the national department's director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, to request a deviation from the original July 6 date when grades other than 12 and 7 were scheduled to return to school.