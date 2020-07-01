Is it a bird, is it a plane?

The search is on for a bird, the size of a small plane, that has crash-landed somewhere in the coastal bush north of Port Elizabeth.

The lappet-faced vulture arrived in Port Elizabeth some time at the weekend with the first definitive sighting on Saturday morning as it swooped past beachfront houses in Bluewater Bay, its 3m wingspan raising a flurry of excitement and alarm.

Two days of great sightings followed as the giant scavenging bird of prey perched majestically on a dune and twitchers from near and far, armed with binoculars and cameras with telephoto lenses, flocked to see it, the first of its kind ever recorded in the Bay.

But then the vulture was spotted by a territorial bevy of seagulls which mobbed it, and it lumbered into the air and flew further down the beach towards Coega, repeatedly landing and taking off until it was lost from sight.

Endangered Wildlife Trust raptor programme manager Dr Gareth Tate said on Tuesday the bird was likely weak from hunger or sick and the race was now on to find it before it died or was killed by muti traders.

“The fact that it spent a few days in one place without any access to food and when it flew it only went a short distance at a time means it’s probably weak from hunger.

“It could also have lead poisoning which these birds can get after feeding on an animal that’s been shot. It can make them lethargic and impair their ability to fly.

“Vultures are also highly vulnerable to poaching and harvesting for traditional medicine and the area it’s in is not safe in that regard.

“So we need to capture it as soon as possible to do some tests, feed it up, ring it so we can keep track of it, and then get it out to some place where it will be safe.”