Covid-19 ‘uncommon’ in SA children, including those at school: NICD

A National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) report has found that Covid-19 is "uncommon" in South African children, including schoolgoing children aged five to 18.

According to the report, published on Tuesday, data from other countries suggested that the clinical presentation of Covid-19 differed in children and that they had a lower risk of severe disease compared with adults.

In contrast, the NICD had also warned that the implementation of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as using masks, physical distancing and hand washing or sanitising within schools needed to be strengthened to prevent children acquiring SARS-CoV2 infections.

“The number of deaths in this population was small, but any severe illness in children in this age group is concerning nonetheless and steps to minimise Covid-19 transmission such as physical distancing and use of masks should be consistently applied where possible, even among children,” the report found.