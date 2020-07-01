Covid-19 tests may have fallen off bakkie, says courier company

The lab service said it was “perturbed by the incident”.

Health care in the province has been affected by test result backlogs.

The used kits were discovered by a passer-by along the busy national road. While initial reports suggested hundreds of tests had been found, the NHLS said there were 80.

All the specimens were from the Buffalo City municipal area.

“Among these samples was a package of three urgent samples referred from Bhisho Laboratory to Port Elizabeth for Covid-19 testing. The samples were discovered by a passer-by on the N2 between King William's Town and East London on Monday morning.

“Subsequent to the discovery of the dumped specimens, the NHLS dispatched its officials to the site to investigate. They found a total of 80 samples scattered around. The bulk of the samples were for coronavirus disease testing,” the NHLS said.