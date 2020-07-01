Assault accused faces irate protesters at court

A Port Elizabeth businessman was met by a crowd of angry protesters outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court, where he made his first appearance on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, Josca Human.



Many women — some domestic violence survivors — held up photographs of Human’s injuries, allegedly caused by security firm owner Naadir Abader, while some of the men in the crowd shouted out their disdain for the 33-year-old as he was ushered into the building by his attorney, Danie Gouws...

