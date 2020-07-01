Aspen reduces retrenchments by half

Retrenchments at Aspen Pharmacare’s production facilities in Port Elizabeth and East London have wrapped up — with the expected number of job losses reduced by half.

A Section 189A notice was issued to staff in December, with 219 jobs on the line as the company sought to remain globally competitive.

However, Aspen Pharmacare’s executive head of pharm finished dose form operations, Grant Swart, said that this figure had dropped significantly after the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) hearings.

The first hearing at the CCMA took place in January and was completed in March.

“The number of impacted employees has reduced from 219 to about 100 across the Eastern Cape manufacturing sites,” Swart said.

“The involuntary separations complete the primary phase of the SA operations’ transformation journey to transition into a globally competitive, technologically advanced and long-term sustainable pharmaceutical powerhouse.

“This ambitious transformation enables the business to access and lead in several niche therapeutic opportunities globally while proudly rooted in the Eastern Cape.”

He said the process was not something that the company took lightly and was the last resort.

“It was a journey that has been transparent, involving employees and trade unions, and having valued their input throughout,” Swart said.

Aspen employs about 2,500 people in the Eastern Cape.

Details of the severance package show that those who opted for voluntary retrenchment received two weeks’ pay for every year of service, two months’ notice pay for less than 10 years of service, three months’ notice pay for more than 10 years of service and all annual leave days paid out.

The involuntary retrenchment package included 100% medical aid cover for up to three months, two weeks’ pay for every year of service, two months’ notice pay for less than 10 years of service or three months’ notice pay for more than 10 years of service and all annual leave days paid out.