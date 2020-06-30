Surge in online school applications

Gauteng’s department of education had received 233,035 applications for admission to grades 1 and 8 by noon on Monday.

The department opened its online application system last Thursday. It will close on July 25.

Parents of all pupils in grades R and 7 must apply for admission of their children to grades 1 and 8 for the 2021 academic year via the department’s online application platform.

Of the applications received by noon on Monday, 100,599 were for grade 1 and 132,436 for grade 8.