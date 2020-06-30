Sassa to review rejected Covid-19 grant applications

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has decided to reassess declined Covid-19 grant applications and review the reasons why they were rejected.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the high numbers of rejections raised questions. Letsatsi said the agency decided it would be wise to reconsider these before subjecting them to an appeal process.

“It comes at a cost and resultant delays, given the urgency to pay out the grant during these trying times for poor people impacted negatively by the national shutdown,” Letsatsi said.

This comes as government announced social relief measures in the form of a grant to be given to unemployed citizens and foreign citizens for the duration of the lockdown.

According to Sassa’s criteria, to qualify for the grant one must be above the age of 18 and must either be unemployed, without any income or not receiving any kind of government assistance from the Unemployment Insurance Fund, National Student Financial Aid Scheme or any other financial support.