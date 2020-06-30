Quarantined Eastern Cape pupils in 'Royal' high spirits
Makaula Senior Secondary school has stirred up its second coronavirus scandal in one week, with video clips of pupils in quarantine flouting health regulations doing the rounds on social media.
This is the boarding school in rural KwaBhaca where 204 people tested positive for the virus last week. ..
