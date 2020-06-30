Prisons ‘winning’ Covid-19 battle

Nxumalo said the department had recorded a total of 2,311 confirmed cases, and 1,673 recoveries.

He said the explosion in the first cases at the East London prison in April brought a scare to the country.

“[Prisons] continues to review the relevance and impact of its disaster management response strategy on Covid-19,” Nxumalo said.

He said the containment and treatment plan saw the department increasing its health-care battalion by employing more than 600 professional nurses.

“This regiment was aided by a panel of medical experts.

“Besides additional troops, [the department' subjected its systems to continuous monitoring and evaluation.”

He said as the virus was moving towards the peak, the department was fully aware of the immense task ahead. — TimesLIVE