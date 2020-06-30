'Please Call Me' creator apologises to Vodacom for 'knee on my neck' tweet

Nkosana Makate, who has had a bruising battle with Vodacom over payment for the “Please Call Me” idea he developed about 20 years ago, on Monday issued an apology to the company's CEO Shameel Joosub.

Makate, in a letter he issued on Twitter, apologised for retweeting a cartoon depicting Joosub with his knee on Makate's neck. The initial tweet came in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in the US, who was killed by a police officer who knelt on his neck.

Makate said he was retracting a statement he made on that tweet that Vodacom must get its knee off his neck.

On Monday evening, Makate said the retweet was borne out of his frustration concerning his perception of the failure by Vodacom to settle his claim fairly.

“This is a matter which has caused me considerable pain as it has been dragging on for 20 years of my life,” he said.