Nine Westville police officers test positive for Covid-19
At least nine police officers from KZN's Westville police station have tested positive for Covid-19.
Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the cases stemmed from the detective section of the station, which was closed on Thursday.
"The affected section was closed for decontamination, as per police protocols. The station was reopened yesterday (Monday). All officials who were exposed to the police officers were directed to undergo screening and testing as a precaution."
Naicker said a 56-year-old police member from the same station died in hospital on Monday.
"An inquest docket was opened at Westville police. The cause of death is unknown at this stage," he said.
In a Facebook post, the Westville community policing forum identified the member as Detective Warrant Officer Thulani Dludla.
R.I.P Member, It is grief that we wish to inform everyone that the a long standing member of Westville SAPS passed...Posted by Westville Community Policing Forum on Monday, June 29, 2020
Tributes for Dludla poured in on social media.
CEO of Mobi-Claw911, Mike Myers, wrote: "Today I mourn the passing of a friend and Westville’s finest detective, Warrant Officer Thulani Dludla. I last saw Thulani just before lockdown at our local Spar, I remember that big smile and the big hug we gave each other during our greeting. Rest in peace Brother."