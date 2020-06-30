News

Mpumalanga hospital and clinic staff test positive for Covid-19

By Naledi Shange - 30 June 2020
Mpumalanga health MEC Sasekani Manzini (right) at Themba Hospital in Mbombela, where 14 staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Facebook/Mpumalanga health department

At least 20 health-care staff at two separate medical facilities in Mpumalanga have tested positive for Covid-19. 

At Themba Hospital in Mbombela, 14 staff members are positive.

The provincial health department said on Tuesday that affected staff were already in isolation.

“The hospital will, however, continue to operate under strict supervision. The theatre has temporarily been closed and only emergency operations will be conducted,” said the office of health MEC Sasekani Manzini.

A clinic in Emalahleni (Witbank) was also closed on Tuesday.

“The department closed the Siphosensimbi Community Health Centre [CHC] after six staff members tested positive for Covid-19. The facility is being decontaminated.

“The community is requested to use Empumelelweni CHC.”

Tracing teams have been deployed to locate patients and staff who were exposed to those who tested positive, added the MEC's office.

