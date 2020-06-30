Limpopo education department to resume school feeding on July 1
The Limpopo Department of Education has announced it will start feeding all pupils who are part of the National School Nutrition Programme in the province from July 1 2020.
The department said in a statement that all pupils, from Grade R to 12, in quintile 1-3 who have been benefiting from the programme will receive daily meals from their schools, whether the school has re-opened or not.
Spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the department has already instructed service providers to deliver food stuff to their allocated schools, for food handlers to start with preparations for all grades.
"Schools participating in the programme using the decentralised model have also been directed to procure for all their learners. Learners will only be served meals at schools,"she said.
Chuene added that schools were further directed to develop workable mechanisms of feeding within the guidelines of the adopted standard operating procedure for the prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 in schools on food preparation and serving.
"These require schools to adequately take into consideration aspects of social distancing, hand washing, sanitising all work surfaces, cooking food thoroughly and ensuring that learners do not share utensils, food or drinks. Parents and caregivers are urged to ensure that learners who only come to school for meals have their masks on at all times and return home as soon serving is done, "she said.
"This is a matter which needs us to cooperate with parents, guardians and caregivers so that all learners are safe as and when they receive their meals. This is for the good and welfare of those learners who depend on this programme for a reliable meal. Let it serve its purpose as intended," MEC for Education Polly Boshielo said.