Limpopo education department to resume school feeding on July 1

The Limpopo Department of Education has announced it will start feeding all pupils who are part of the National School Nutrition Programme in the province from July 1 2020.

The department said in a statement that all pupils, from Grade R to 12, in quintile 1-3 who have been benefiting from the programme will receive daily meals from their schools, whether the school has re-opened or not.

Spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the department has already instructed service providers to deliver food stuff to their allocated schools, for food handlers to start with preparations for all grades.