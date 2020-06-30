Korsten driver’s licence testing centre closed after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The Korsten driving licence testing centre in Port Elizabeth has been closed after a staff member testing positive for Covid-19.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality said in a statement that the staff member, a security guard, had tested positive on Monday.

The employee was last at work on Thursday after falling ill and taking the Covid-19 test on the same day.

As a safety precaution the municipality has closed down the Korsten centre as all 39 staff members were now in quarantine.

All traffic services including the collection of driver’s licence cards, the renewal of driving licences and Public Driving Permits would be affected by the closure, the municipality said.

The Korsten centre was the only such centre operating in the metro due to Covid-19 limitations.

It was decontaminated and deep cleaning was conducted on Tuesday morning.

The centre was expected to reopen on July 9 after the 14-day quarantine period was over, the municipality said.