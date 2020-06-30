Economy hit by delays at Cape Town port
SA importers and exporters have been left frustrated and fearing huge losses due to operational issues at the port of Cape Town which have delayed the processing of cargo.
This is a blow to SA’s economy, which is in desperate need of foreign currency earnings with state finances taking huge strain as a result of the Covid-19 crisis...
