Call for Eastern Cape education MEC to resign

The Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents thousands of educators and administrative staff at schools across the country, is calling for Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade to resign.

The organisation said it was “shocked” by how the department had been handling Covid-19 at schools in the province to date.

Provincial manager for the PSA in Mthatha, Thami Makuzeni, said the MEC had failed to ensure the implementation of safety measures before pupils returned to school.

Makuzeni said the PSA would not “sit back and watch a form of premeditated murder occur within Eastern Cape schools”.

The province has been grappling with an increasing number of infections among pupils and educators.

Last week, more than 200 people tested positive for the virus at Makaula Senior Secondary School in KwaBhaca.

Schools in Ngcobo and Mthatha have also reported cases of the virus.