Businessman makes first court appearance for assault

An assault case against Port Elizabeth businessman Naadir Abader has been postponed to August 5 for further investigation.

Abader, 33, accused of assaulting his then girlfriend, beautician Josca Human, earlier this month, made his first appearance in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of protesters stood outside the court building with placards calling for justice for victims of abuse.

Some held up photographs of Human’s injuries, allegedly caused by her boyfriend of just over a year.

Defence attorney Daniel Gouws confirmed that he would be representing Abader, the owner of local security firm Chronicle Protection.

He is out on bail of R500 on condition that he not contact Human directly or indirectly.

Abader faces charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, as well as malicious damage to property after Human’s cellphone was damaged during the altercation.