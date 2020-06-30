Bay musician voted top artist

Port Elizabeth singer-songwriter Wayne Kallis has been crowned the winner of a national music competition staged by online radio station Mix FM.



Kallis was voted number one by listeners, beating some of SA’s most well-known musicians, including Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, The Parlotones, The Kiffness and Arno Carstens, and bagged a R10,000 cash prize...

