Bay musician voted top artist
Port Elizabeth singer-songwriter Wayne Kallis has been crowned the winner of a national music competition staged by online radio station Mix FM.
Kallis was voted number one by listeners, beating some of SA’s most well-known musicians, including Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, The Parlotones, The Kiffness and Arno Carstens, and bagged a R10,000 cash prize...
