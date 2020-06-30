Another test for pupils as 6,275 teachers apply to work from home
A total of 6,275 teachers with underlying medical conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, have applied to work from home in four provinces.
The applications, according to figures supplied to HeraldLIVE's sister publication Times Select by provincial education departments, are as follows:..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.