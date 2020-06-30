Another crushing blow for Mkhwebane

PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s efforts to appeal against one of the most damning court rulings given against her has been dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which may undermine her attempts to remain in office.



The case involves her widely lambasted investigation into the Gupta-linked Estina dairy project scam. ..

