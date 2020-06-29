Time running out for council to pass IDP, budget

Nelson Mandela Bay has until Tuesday to pass the integrated development plan and the budget for the 2020/2021 financial year.

Both documents should be passed before the start of the new financial year on July 1.

The EFF has threatened not to attend the meeting if security guards, assistance to the poor (ATTP) plumbers, meter readers and seasonal workers were insourced by the municipality.

Several ANC councillors are under quarantine after contracting Covid-19.

Mayoral committee councillors Yolisa Pali (public health), Lehlohonolo Mfana (sport, recreation, arts and culture) and Itumeleng Ranyele (constituency services) are also positive.

The DA is also one councillor short, following the death of PR councillor Lodewyk Gallant.

During the tabling of the draft budget on June 15, the municipality had proposed tariff hikes of 8% for water, sanitation and refuse, 6.22% for electricity, and 8.5% for property rates.

The proposed electricity price increase of 6.22% is subject to approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

On Sunday, Bay CFO Selwyn Thys said changes had been made following the public participation process.

“Property rates were proposed at 8.5%, we’ve reduced this to 6%. Water, sanitation and refuse have been reduced to 6%, down from proposed increase of 8%.

“Electricity stays at the original 6.22% proposed increase,” he said.