Several residents in Durban 'hotspot' isolating after being hit by Covid-19
Several residents in Overport, Durban, which is deemed a hotspot, are in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.
Zain Soosiwala, spokesperson for community-based group Ethekwini Secure, told TimesLIVE on Monday that there were flats and homes in the suburb where residents had contracted the virus.
“All to my knowledge are isolating and recovering well. They are not pariahs, they don't need to be ostracised, these are members of our community.”
Soosiwala appealed for calm after the circulation of a message on social media, which named certain flats and businesses that purportedly had positive cases.
“The messages are being circulated for the purposes of creating panic.”
Soosiwala said Felix Dlamini Road, a bustling residential and business street, remained a “hotspot” and he cautioned residents to take “all necessary precautions”.
Community activist Des Moodley said he was concerned that many residents were not taking precautions.
“People in this area don't seem to be taking this virus seriously. Many are putting others in neighbouring suburbs like Musgrave at risk because they commute between the two areas.”
Sparkport Pharmacy, also in the area, had to close temporarily on Sunday after a worker tested positive for Covid-19.
Management said in a statement: “We confirm that the staff member in question has been off sick for the last week and hence not been at work. We would like to place on record, that the store was closed on June 28 for fogging and sanitising of the entire premises.
“All staff who have been in contact with the affected staff member have also gone for testing and we await their results.”