Several residents in Durban 'hotspot' isolating after being hit by Covid-19

Several residents in Overport, Durban, which is deemed a hotspot, are in self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

Zain Soosiwala, spokesperson for community-based group Ethekwini Secure, told TimesLIVE on Monday that there were flats and homes in the suburb where residents had contracted the virus.

“All to my knowledge are isolating and recovering well. They are not pariahs, they don't need to be ostracised, these are members of our community.”

Soosiwala appealed for calm after the circulation of a message on social media, which named certain flats and businesses that purportedly had positive cases.

“The messages are being circulated for the purposes of creating panic.”