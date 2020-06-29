Safety measures not observed at Livingstone, report warns

Screening protocols are falling through the cracks at Livingstone Hospital, common areas are not being regularly sanitised and staff are not wearing their personal protective equipment (PPE) properly, increasing the risk of Covid-19 spreading through the Port Elizabeth hospital and into the community.

These warnings, contained in an internal audit report commissioned by the Eastern Cape health department, coincide with a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The audit report recommends swift and decisive action to fix the problems but though it was handed over to Livingstone management a week ago, nothing has changed, according to an informed source.

“Livingstone is in bad shape and this report is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

“The fact that nothing has been done in response says a lot.”

The report highlights lack of consequence as a major driver for the problems at the hospital in Korsten.

“We noted that the facility has no consequence measures in place for non-compliance of the use of the required personal protection equipment,” it says.

“Verbal reminders only are given to employees.

“Regular sanitising of surfaces and the building are not maintained.

“Commonly used areas like kitchens, canteens and toilets as well as apparatus like door knobs are not regularly sanitised.”

The cause is clearly an oversight by management, the report says.

“The effect is that it creates the risk of spreading the virus to employees and patients/the public.

“This may result in the spread of the virus to the community and the closing of the facility.

“Furthermore, if the required personal protective equipment is not used properly and sanitising is not done the staff may be accused of being negligent, and this may have financial implications for the department.”

The hospital management has to take immediate steps to rectify the situation, it says.

“Management should put measures in place to ensure that staff adhere to all protocols relating to personal protective equipment and sanitising, and disciplinary action should be taken against staff who do not comply.”

The report also highlights poor screening controls.

“We observed that all visitors are not screened daily upon entry to the facility,” it says.

“Therefore, there is no full record of everyone who visited the facility on a particular day, and a person who might have coronavirus symptoms may be allowed to enter.

“Furthermore, staff are not screened daily before they start a shift.

“Temperatures are not taken at the administration block due to a lack of thermometers.”

Once again, the problem is oversight by management and, more specifically, gate security officials are not adequately trained on how to handle visitors, according to the report.

“If everyone entering the facility is not screened ... there is a huge risk of them unknowingly spreading the virus if they have symptoms and they are not immediately isolated.”

The report notes further that Livingstone has no appointed compliance officer.

“The cause is oversight by management and shortage of staff and the effect is no monitoring of the screening team and no accountability if the screening team is not functioning, as required by guidelines.”

To rectify the problem, management needed to appoint a compliance officer who, besides monitoring the screening team, should ensure that all staff and patients adhered to Covid-19 guidelines.

It said management should furthermore ensure that all surgical masks and gloves were correctly disposed of and staff should be reminded of this.

“Proper waste management protocols must be maintained, bags must be sealed and placed in a safe and secure space ready for collection by the waste company.”

According to the report, there was also a problem with the use of lifts in Livingstone, with people not adhering to the social distancing minimum of 1.5m and using their fingers instead of their elbows or other alternatives to press the lift buttons.