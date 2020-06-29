Probe into dumped Covid-19 test kits

Investigations are under way into how hundreds of Covid-19 test kits — all marked as urgent — were dumped on the side of a national road in the Eastern Cape.

It is believed that the samples were on their way to Port Elizabeth from East London for testing.

Eastern Cape health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said the matter was now between the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) and the courier company it had used to transport the kits.

According to news reports, a jogger came across close to 500 coronavirus tests while running along the N2 near Mdantsane in East London on Tuesday last week.

The Eastern Cape has suffered an extreme backlog in testing, with some people claiming they have had to wait up to a month for their results.

According to an eNCA reporter who was on the scene on Monday, where many of the kits could still be seen strewn about the bushy area and lying in puddles of water, most of the samples were marked as having been taken on June 23 — the same day the jogger stumbled upon them.

Further down the road, many more of the test kits were allegedly found in a black plastic bag.

It is not clear why the matter was not brought to the health department’s attention earlier.