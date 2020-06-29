Missing church? You could catch a service at your local shopping mall

Being unable to attend church during lockdown, or a lack of data, should not stop people from receiving the word of God.

As a result, a group of worshippers have decided to take church services to the malls to pray for the country and the families facing hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, SowetanLIVE reports.

Members of the House of Grace Ministries in Vosloorus, on Gauteng's East Rand, have started an initiative to pray at malls in Ekurhuleni to help those who cannot physically attend places of worship.

Pastor Mandla Tshabalala, leader of the church, told Sowetan the initiative started when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that places of worship would reopen.

"I felt in my spirit that we should take the church to the people because they are not able to come to church because there are restrictions on numbers and hours of worship. We chose to use public places where everyone is moving around.