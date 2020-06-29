Lockdown level 3: you may leave your home to exercise with three friends

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has published new regulations outlining which activities and businesses are allowed under the advanced level 3 lockdown.

The amended regulations come after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced earlier this month that more businesses would be allowed to reopen, and some restrictions would be eased.

Under the new regulations, restaurants, casinos, cinemas and theatres are allowed only 50 guests, or the number of guests should not exceed “more than 50% of the available floor space”.

These facilities can reopen only once safety protocols have been published “by the responsible cabinet minister”.