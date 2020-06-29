Dora Nginza staff at wits’ end as patients flood in after clinics closed
Patients are dying, expectant mothers are sleeping on the floor and the situation at Dora Nginza Hospital is set to worsen unless the surrounding clinics reopen.
The situation was worsened at the weekend by the fact that no staff pitched up for night duty at the labour ward on Saturday, calling in sick the day before...
