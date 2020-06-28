Prof Mayosi’s suicide exposes gaping holes in mental health care

PREMIUM

There are few reports that make for a more heartbreaking read than the investigation into the tenure and death of Prof Bongani Mayosi in 2018.



That the former dean of health sciences at UCT took his own life opens up a far wider discussion on the issue of mental health, suicide and the responsibility of those around us to identify and act on clear signs of mental distress...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.