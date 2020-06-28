Female heist accused loses third bail attempt
A former Fidelity Security guard, who along with four others is accused of orchestrating a brazen daylight cash-in-transit heist, lost her third attempt at bail in the Port Elizabeth High Court last week.
Nontuthuzelo Majola, 34, and her co-accused, Sonwabo Gcuwa, 36, Lusanda Ludziya, 34, Simthembile Qhongoshani, 33, and Sibongile Nozinxezu, 33, face a litany of charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition for their roles in a May 2018 cash heist...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.