Female heist accused loses third bail attempt

A former Fidelity Security guard, who along with four others is accused of orchestrating a brazen daylight cash-in-transit heist, lost her third attempt at bail in the Port Elizabeth High Court last week.



Nontuthuzelo Majola, 34, and her co-accused, Sonwabo Gcuwa, 36, Lusanda Ludziya, 34, Simthembile Qhongoshani, 33, and Sibongile Nozinxezu, 33, face a litany of charges including robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder, murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition for their roles in a May 2018 cash heist...

