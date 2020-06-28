Body of unidentified woman found floating in sea

Port Elizabeth police detectives are urgently appealing to the community to help trace the next of kin of a woman whose body was found floating in the sea on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a man fishing near Sidon Road had spotted the body at about 8.30am and alerted the National Sea Rescue Institute, who in turn contacted the police.

Naidu said the coloured woman, believed to be between 30 and 45 years old, had been wearing only a green top and a black long-sleeve vest when she was retrieved from the water.

Anyone who can assist police in identifying the woman is asked to contact the Mount Road police on 041-394-6243/39- 6316 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.