Storm accompanied by gale-force winds and flooding wreaks havoc in Cape Town
A severe storm accompanied by gale-force winds and flooding wreaked havoc in Cape Town on Saturday morning, as another cold front hit the Western Cape.
Trees were uprooted, dwellings destroyed, structures damaged and power outages reported in several suburbs, the city's Disaster Operations Centre said.
Severals roads in and around the city were also flooded.
“A large tree was uprooted and three dwellings were destroyed in Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield. Two structures were damaged in Lotus Park, Gugulethu, also due to a tree that was uprooted, the city said in a statement.
Large trees were also uprooted in Wynberg, Plumstead, Fish Hoek and Retreat.
“These incidents are being attended to by the recreation and parks department,” it said.
Power outages were experienced in Philippi, Steenberg, Fish Hoek, Kensington, Hout Bay Plumstead and Gugulethu.
The SA Weather Service warned that localised flooding was also possible over the western parts of the Cape winelands and the Overberg on Saturday. It also warned of large sea swells along the western and southern Cape coastlines.
There were also reports of snow on the Matroosberg mountains.