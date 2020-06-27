Correctional services department has over 2,000 Covid-19 cases
The correctional services department has recorded 2,190 Covid-19 cases.
The cases comprise 983 officials and 1,207 inmates. Of these cases, 523 were active, said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
The 63 new cases since Thursday were from:
- Gauteng — 20;
- Western Cape — 18;
- Eastern Cape — 12;
- Free State & Northern Cape — 7;
- KwaZulu-Natal — 3;
- Limpopo, Mpumalanga & North West — 3; and
- One from the Eastern Cape.
The breakdown of Covid-19 cases per province in the department is as follows:
- Eastern Cape has 314 officials and 718 inmates with Covid-19. The province has recorded five deaths.
- The Western Cape has recorded 448 cases of officials and 451 cases of inmates with Covid-19, and nine deaths.
- There are 144 officials who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng with 33 positive inmates. The province has recorded three deaths.
- KwaZulu-Natal has 26 officials and four inmates who have tested positive for Covid-19.
- Mpumalanga, North West and Limpopo have 24 officials and one inmate who have contracted Covid-19.
- The Free State and the Northern Cape have recorded 21 officials who have tested positive.
- The head office has six cases.