Correctional services department has over 2,000 Covid-19 cases

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 27 June 2020
The correctional services department has recorded over 2,000 Covid-19 cases.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The correctional services department has recorded 2,190 Covid-19 cases.

The cases comprise 983 officials and 1,207 inmates. Of these cases, 523 were active, said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The 63 new cases since Thursday were from:

  • Gauteng — 20;
  • Western Cape — 18;
  • Eastern Cape — 12;
  • Free State & Northern Cape — 7;
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 3;
  • Limpopo, Mpumalanga & North West — 3; and
  • One from the Eastern Cape.

The breakdown of Covid-19 cases per province in the department is as follows:

  • Eastern Cape has 314 officials and 718 inmates with Covid-19. The province has recorded five deaths.
  • The Western Cape has recorded 448 cases of officials and 451 cases of inmates with Covid-19, and nine deaths.
  • There are 144 officials who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng with 33 positive inmates. The province has recorded three deaths.
  • KwaZulu-Natal has 26 officials and four inmates who have tested positive for Covid-19.
  • Mpumalanga, North West and Limpopo have 24 officials and one inmate who have contracted Covid-19.
  • The Free State and the Northern Cape have recorded 21  officials who have tested positive.
  • The head office has six cases.

