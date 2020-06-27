Cannabis economic lifeline for Eastern Cape beyond pandemic

If ever there was a time to grow the cannabis economy it is now.



That is the view of Cofimvaba-born Tshwane University of Technology lecturer Unathi Sonwabile Henama, who is calling on the Eastern Cape government to speed up its much-touted plans for the sector to tackle the unemployment crisis...

