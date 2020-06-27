Cannabis economic lifeline for Eastern Cape beyond pandemic
If ever there was a time to grow the cannabis economy it is now.
That is the view of Cofimvaba-born Tshwane University of Technology lecturer Unathi Sonwabile Henama, who is calling on the Eastern Cape government to speed up its much-touted plans for the sector to tackle the unemployment crisis...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.