Uitenhage police station is latest SAPS facility to close due to employee testing positive

Four police stations in Nelson Mandela Bay were temporarily closed this week after members tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed that Mount Road and Gelvandale police stations had since reopened, but Uitenhage and Kabega Park police were still closed on Friday morning.

Each police station had one member testing positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Friday, the SAPS informed communities being serviced by the Uitenhage police station that the community service centre was temporarily closed.

“[It] will be operating from the Clock Tower luilding, which is at the corner of Church and Caledon streets.”

Communities are advised to contact the alternative number [041-399 0200] for all emergencies and complaints.

The telephone lines at the Uitenhage police station community service centre will no longer be accessible.

“The building is now undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the centre will be operational again,” the statement said.

Naidu said the Mount Road station had reopened but members who had come into contact with the infected member were undergoing screening and testing.

She said the Kabega Park police station had also closed on Thursday but by midmorning on Friday it was in the process of reopening.

Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo previously said part of the Kabega Park centre would be operating from the satellite station at Rocklands for response attendance and serious crime dockets.

The other part of the centre will be operating from the SAPS information desk at Baywest Shopping Mall for affidavits, accident reports and permit applications during the day, and at Rocklands in the evening.

The station’s contact details have also been temporarily suspended. However, the Rocklands satellite station can be reached on 041-955-5710.

For the Baywest SAPS information desk, you can contact Colonel Tony Nomdoe on 082-303 0504.

The SAPS management has apologised for any inconvenience.