Port Elizabeth-born entertainer to host mother of all baby showers

To celebrate her 30th birthday, KwaMagxaki-born content creator and businesswoman Olwethu Leshabane will host a virtual baby shower for 33 expectant moms.

The mom of three will host the “Mother of all Baby” showers (#MoaB) for moms-to-be from across SA from 1pm on July 5.

The event will be a webinar with special guest appearances by medical doctor Nokukhanya Khanyile, businesswoman Vika Shipalana and media personality Basetsana Khumalo, who will be speaking on childcare and motivating moms to follow their dreams and ambitions.

The event will be held via Zoom and streamed live on the Art of Superwoman blog, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages.

Leshabane, a parenting enthusiast, has not slowed down under lockdown as she has been hosting virtual parenting talks with prominent experts on #TheSitDown via her Instagram page.

The TV star also hosted DStv channel 1Magic’s Oh Baby, a baby shower competition show that saw her travel across SA attending and scoring baby showers last year.

“Besides being a certified doula, I love a good baby shower experience! As the host of 1 Magic’s Oh Baby, I attended and judged so many baby showers, so I kind of think I’ve become quite the expert at them.

“I also treasure the journey of pregnancy and believe moms must be treasured and spoilt on this journey.

“This will be an online baby shower and the aim is to cheer up moms who are almost due to deliver,” Leshabane said.

Of the 33 expectant moms, 30 were randomly selected after being nominated by their friends and families on Leshabane’s Instagram page (@Olwe2Lesh) from June 5 when she announced the competition. The other three are Leshabane’s doula practice clients and friends.