Port Elizabeth-born entertainer to host mother of all baby showers
To celebrate her 30th birthday, KwaMagxaki-born content creator and businesswoman Olwethu Leshabane will host a virtual baby shower for 33 expectant moms.
The mom of three will host the “Mother of all Baby” showers (#MoaB) for moms-to-be from across SA from 1pm on July 5.
The event will be a webinar with special guest appearances by medical doctor Nokukhanya Khanyile, businesswoman Vika Shipalana and media personality Basetsana Khumalo, who will be speaking on childcare and motivating moms to follow their dreams and ambitions.
The event will be held via Zoom and streamed live on the Art of Superwoman blog, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages.
Leshabane, a parenting enthusiast, has not slowed down under lockdown as she has been hosting virtual parenting talks with prominent experts on #TheSitDown via her Instagram page.
The TV star also hosted DStv channel 1Magic’s Oh Baby, a baby shower competition show that saw her travel across SA attending and scoring baby showers last year.
“Besides being a certified doula, I love a good baby shower experience! As the host of 1 Magic’s Oh Baby, I attended and judged so many baby showers, so I kind of think I’ve become quite the expert at them.
“I also treasure the journey of pregnancy and believe moms must be treasured and spoilt on this journey.
“This will be an online baby shower and the aim is to cheer up moms who are almost due to deliver,” Leshabane said.
Of the 33 expectant moms, 30 were randomly selected after being nominated by their friends and families on Leshabane’s Instagram page (@Olwe2Lesh) from June 5 when she announced the competition. The other three are Leshabane’s doula practice clients and friends.
[CLOSED] I’m turning 30 on the 5th of July and inviting 30 moms-to-be to join me in celebrating by having “The Mother of All Babyshowers”... online! Am I pregnant? No! (At least not yet🙈) Why a baby shower? Besides being a doula (#DigitalDoula), I love a good baby shower experience! I also treasure the journey of pregnancy and believe moms must be treasured and spoilt on this journey. Tag a mom-to-be (moms-to-be can tag themselves too) who’s 7+ months pregnant in the comments and I’ll be selecting 30 moms I’ll be spoiling, and who’ll will be joining me, @basetsanakhumalo, @dr_khanyile and @vikashipalana in celebrating each other on this milestone of LIFE! 💛🌼 ——————————— A big thank you to our partners @digitaldoula_, @officialflourishnetwork, @faithfultonature, @cleanipedia_za and @optiphi for the amazing gifts and giveaways moms will be receiving. [Event will be via Zoom]
Leshabane aims to put a smile on the faces of these expectant moms who couldn’t have baby showers due to the lockdown restrictions.
They will be split into various groups and will have on-screen, candid discussions with Leshabane about their pregnancy journeys.
Each mom will receive gifts worth about R5,000 from Zulzi, Stokke, Faithful to Nature, Cleanipedia, Zamaan, ORMS, Optiphi, Flourish Network, Chelino Baby and other brands.
“Members of the public viewing the live stream will also be able to purchase some of the prizes moms-to-be will be receiving at a special discount exclusively available on the day of the event,” Leshabane said.
In addition to the gifts, there will be a grand prize of R50,000 worth of gifts to be won by one lucky mom-to-be from the 33.
“To win, the moms-to-be simply need to rally their friends and families to vote for them on www.artofsuperwoman.com/moab. The mom-to-be with the most votes wins. The winner will be announced at the end of virtual baby shower.”