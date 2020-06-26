News

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Karabo Mokoena – not just a hashtag

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 26 June 2020
Karabo Mokoena
Image: Instagram/kayfab_27

In April 2017, 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena went missing. A few days later her burnt and desecrated body was found in a field. Her boyfriend, Sandile Mantsoe, claimed she had committed suicide but the truth was far more horrific.

LISTEN TO THE HORRIFIC STORY HERE: 

Sandile Mantsoe appears at the South Gauteng High Court for sentencing proceedings.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Karabo’s death would be met with public outrage. We created hashtags and started movements but still the scourge of violence against women continued. In 2020, we saw the vicious murder of Tshegofatso Pule, an expectant mother who was found brutally murdered and hanging from a tree. In episode 33, True Crime South Africa discusses the link between these two cases and why our outrage has become so seemingly futile.

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

