Pietermaritzburg court closed after staff test positive for Covid-19

According to an e-mail sent to staff by the chief magistrate Mpho Moneymore, the court precinct would be closed from Friday until Tuesday after a court clerk and district court prosecutor tested positive.

“After the tracking and tracing of contacts both courthouses are seriously impacted and affected.

“Each and every section is requested to arrange with their staff members and other stakeholders regarding their operations in their various sections during this period,” the e-mail stated.

The disinfection of both offices began on Friday.