More than 50% of inmates waiting for court

More than 50% of inmates in correctional facilities are still awaiting their day in court.

Justice & correctional services minister Ronald Lamola appeared before the parliamentary portfolio committee on Wednesday and told of overcrowding in SA's prisons.

This is despite President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a remission of sentences in December last year, with a large number of prisoners released early, and this year's parole approval forced by the Covid-19 outbreak.

"The rate of imprisonment in our country for awaiting-trial offenders is increasing at a rate which requires us to interrogate the linkages in our criminal justice systems," Lamola said.. "Our bed spaces currently sits at 118,572, whereas we have a total of 149,330 inmates with 96,272 sentenced inmates and 53,058 remand detainees".