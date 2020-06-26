KZN teen arrested for murder and rape of 11-year-old girl

A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal boy has been arrested for the murder and rape of an 11-year-old girl.

Amanda Mthembu’s naked body was found in a sugarcane field in Dokodweni Reserve, in northern KZN, on Monday after she had been reported missing on June 14.

Community members and police had spent a week looking for the girl.

“After an intensive investigation by Gingindlovu detectives, a 17-year-old suspect was arrested at Dokodweni on Wednesday," said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said the boy is set to appear in the Mtunzini magistrate’s court on Friday, facing murder and rape charges.