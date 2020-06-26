Bay hospitals at breaking point
Nelson Mandela Bay’s public hospitals are bursting at the seams, battling a crisis of too many patients and too few staff — a situation so dire it has threatened to collapse public health care in the city.
The hospitals affected include Dora Nginza, Livingstone and Uitenhage Provincial...
