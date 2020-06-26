Covid challenges keep coming: Almost 1,000 Gauteng teachers apply for comorbidity leave

The Gauteng department of education says the growing number of Covid-19 cases are an emerging risk challenge as it impacts on school closures.

There are 188 teachers and 58 pupils who have tested positive for the virus. This was reported during the command council’s weekly media update on Covid-19, reports SowetanLIVE.

“Also the high number of applications for comorbidity leave [from teachers] is an emerging risk challenge as this could affect available teaching capacity. The department has received close to 1,000 applications across the province. There are also emerging infrastructure issues,” Lesufi said.