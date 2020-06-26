'Cigarettes are not essential': Court orders tobacco ban to stay in place

“We hold the view that a vigorous attempt to contain the spread of the virus at all costs had to be made especially bearing in mind the high Covid-19 mortality rates and the fact that, as a developing country with limited resources as well as an already overwhelmed health-care system, SA is ill-equipped to survive the full brunt of the pandemic at its peak if no concerted efforts are made to contain the virus.

“In our view, the medical material and other reports ... considered by the minister, though still developing and not conclusive regarding a higher Covid-19 virus progression amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, provided the minister with a firm rational basis to promulgate regulations 27 and 45, outlawing the sale of tobacco products and cigarettes,” they say.

The judges also state that because some people had stopped smoking because of the ban — despite research presented by both parties showing differences in exactly what percentage of people had quit — it means that the legislation had served its purpose.

“Given the link between the adverse effects of Covid-19 and smoking, it can be said that the objective of containing the virus through imposing the ban on the sale of tobacco products was achieved ... We are satisfied that in arriving at the decision to impose the ban, the minister considered all of the relevant medical literature — even evidence that may have been at odds with the view linking high Covid-19 virus progression amongst smokers when compared with non-smokers.

“This fortifies our view that the objectivity requirement has been fulfilled,” the judges say.

The judges also reject Fita's contestation that Dlamini-Zuma had “failed to consider a number of other relevant factors such as the economic impacts of the prohibition, the potential health and psychological impact on smokers as well as the illicit trade in cigarettes”.

They state that, according to Dlamini-Zuma, these were taken into account.

“On the contention that she failed to consider the economic impacts of the prohibition, the minister submits that the economic impacts of the prohibition were indeed considered but that it was decided that any impact that the prohibition may have on the economy would be outweighed by the harm posed to life and the health-care system by allowing the continued sale of tobacco products.

“The minister also pointed out that if tobacco use did indeed give rise to more people with a more severe form of Covid-19, a failure to impose the ban would have in turn resulted in additional health-care costs for the state.

“As regards to the contention that she failed to consider the psychological and other effects on people when they suddenly stopped smoking, the minister sets out in sufficient detail the medical facilities that are available to assist smokers in dealing with the effects of smoking cessation. This was not disputed by Fita. Fita's contention in this regard is therefore rejected,” the judgment reads.

The trio of judges also state that because SA was one of just two countries — Botswana being the other — to have banned cigarettes had “no consequence” on the SA government's decision for the ban.

In regard to the “thriving trade” in illegal tobacco products, the court said that it was Fita's contention that the ban “has rather had the effect of encouraging trade in illicit cigarettes”.

Fita also argued that the surge in prices meant that more people were sharing cigarettes — in direct opposition to the stated objectives and reasoning behind the ban.