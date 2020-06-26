Angie Motshekga impressed by 98% school attendance

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says there has been a 98% attendance rate by the first cohort of pupils to return to class as schools reopened for grades 7 and 12.

Motshekga was briefing the National Council of Provinces yesterday on progress made on measures to manage the impact and spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in schools.

"In the past 14 days, we have had 98% of attendance at our schools, which means our parents trust what we are doing and that parents have stepped up to work with us to make sure the children are protected," Motshekga said.