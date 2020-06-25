Virtual National Arts Festival rises

Live music, a variety of performing arts, including plays and stand-up comedy, and a myriad galleries are set to enliven homes across SA when the first Virtual National Arts Festival gets off the ground on Thursday.

The decision to hold a virtual festival this year was announced in March, when the organisers realised that staging the annual arts showcase in Makhanda would not be feasible because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, more than three months of hard work and numerous minor technical miracles later, they say it’s all systems go for virtual edition of the annual arts extravaganza, which runs to July 5.

Festival CEO Monica Newton said many performances had been recorded across SA, including in Port Elizabeth’s Opera House, while others would be live-streamed throughout the 11-day showcase.

Virtual National Arts Festival artistic director Rucera Seethal said it started with an idea, turned into serious discussions and culminated in full productions being uploaded to the festival website for audiences to savour.

“Our team is nothing short of phenomenal, to bring to life something which was, just a few chaotic weeks ago, only a vision,” Seethal said.

“We now have an online festival reflecting artists from diverse backgrounds and disciplines. I am anxious to share it with audiences and see this next chapter begin.”

Thandiswa Mazwai, Micasa and Gloria Bosman will light up the virtual stage as part a rocking Standard Bank Jazz Festival lineup.

Virtual festivalgoers can look forward to performances from the likes of top stand-up comedian Loyisa Gola and plays such as a A Howl in Makhanda, produced by Qondiswa James, who works across film and theatre.

Shmerah Passhier offers a short film, The Eye is Blind that Cannot See, described as African science fiction, and which pays homage to Credo Vusamazulu Mutwa, who died earlier in 2020, while interdisciplinary performance artist Oupa Sibeko has collaborated with filmmaker Nicola Pilkington in The Rebirth of Iqhawe, a short experimental dance film.

A coup for the festival is the world premiere of Nixon in Agony, an audio drama recorded by Steven Berkoff in London and produced by Robert Harder in Los Angeles, which adapts the script for a holographic drama by Adam Donen and which will be streamed on Thursday.

Newton said though it was sad that Makhanda had lost out on the 2020 edition of the festival — the event typically attracted thousands of visitors and was a big money-spinner for the province — her team had ensured that entertainment would not be in short supply.

Newton said the Virtual National Arts Festival was not aimed at replacing the live festival experience but would rather provide a chance for everyone to watch everything at their convenience — at affordable prices.

“This is different but interesting also, with the virtual festival now one can download the day’s programme and won’t have to worry about missing shows.

“And we believe that would help lift our spirits during these times and present the artistic works that inspire, challenge and reveal new perspectives,” she said.

Newton said large audiences were expected because a number of people were already browsing through the website and buying a pass.

“The numbers are growing every day, and we hope that people will join in numbers and maintain the spirit.”

Audiences would be able to buy passes from R80 a day with a special price of R600 for an all-access pass for the entire 11 days.

Virtual Fringe events would be individually ticketed and there would be a free-to-browse Virtual Gallery area as well as a Virtual Village Green, where audiences can browse through catalogues of crafts and other handmade items.

The Standard Bank Jazz Festival remains an integral part of the festival experience.

Bhacasoul Music artist Joliza Magayiyana, from Port Elizabeth, said it was difficult recording without an audience but nevertheless proved to be a great experience.

“I am very much grateful for this opportunity. I had always dreamed of performing at the National Arts Festival and had been rejected for years. Now it’s my time,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that there would not be live shows and hoped viewers would enjoy the virtual performances.

Another Bay artist, Sicelo Tika, 32, known as Gqala, said it had been a steep learning curve for artists

“It was not easy performing for cameras, but being part of the major festival would definitely build and boost an artist — this is brand-making,” he said.

The programme and performances will available on the festival website at www.nationalartsfestival.co.za