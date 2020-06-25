More KZN schools with Covid-19 cases suspend classes

Morningside Primary School and Strelitzia Secondary School informed parents on Wednesday that teachers had tested positive while Isipingo Secondary School said a support staff member had displayed symptoms of the virus.

On Thursday, Morningside Primary School pupils were screened and sent home while the premises were deep cleaned. A grade 7 teacher had tested positive, the principal said in a communication to parents.

Strelitzia Secondary School, south of Durban, said the school would be temporarily closed.

Another school in the same area, Isipingo Secondary, said classes would resume on Monday after deep cleaning of the premises.