More grades expected to start going to school
Just as the country is battling with a number of Covid-19 positive cases at schools, the department of basic education has announced that more grades are expected to return to school on July 6.
This was issued in the new directions gazetted for the basic education sector. The directions were signed by minister Angie Motshekga and issued in the government gazette for implementation in the sector.
Pre grade R, Grade R, 1, 2, 3, 6, 10 , 11 and schools of skills years 2 and 3 , schools for learners with severe intellectual disabilities (grades R, 1, 2,3 and final year), schools with learners with severe and profound intellectual disabilities and schools with autistic learners the junior group below 13 years and final year above 18 years are expected to be at school on July 6.
Motshekga said a notable addition in the directions is in regard to the deviation from the phased approach by schools that wish to bring back other grades to school.
“A school may be permitted to deviate from the phased return to school in respect of specific grades or dates provided that such school complies with the minimum health, safety and social distancing measures and requirements on Covid-19,” Motshekga said.
She said the new directions also emphasize strict adherence to all health and safety requirements put in place in schools. Motshekga said the department will continue to monitor the return of learners.
“We will continue to work had in schools to make sure that we protect our learners, teachers and employees within schools. The department is working hard to make sure that all schools are Covid-19 compliant before it can receive learners,” Motshekga said. She urged community members to desist from visiting schools as that also increased the risk for more infections.