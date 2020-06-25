Man airlifted to hospital after being shot while walking towards bank

A 51-year-old man was left fighting for his life after being shot in the abdomen in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened on Shepstone Road in New Germany shortly after 9am.

“A 51-year-old man was walking towards the bank when he was stopped by two suspects travelling in a vehicle,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele. “A shot was fired towards him and he sustained a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for medical attention. Nothing was taken from the victim.”

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the man was shot in the abdomen and had to be airlifted to hospital.

Pinetown police are investigating a case of attempted murder.