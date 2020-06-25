Life Healthcare probes claim of 'lost' corpse which turned up in a funeral parlour

Life Healthcare is investigating how a corpse was allegedly removed from St Dominic's Hospital in East London and taken to a funeral parlour without the dead man's family knowing.

The Malgas family, of Highgate in the city, is also demanding answers on how Lulamile Ezra Malgas could be classified as a coloured person when he was black.

Malgas's brother-in-law, Lonwabo Yiliwe, put it bluntly: “He walked into St Dominic's alive and the next day they lost his corpse.”

He said Malgas went to the hospital during the day on Saturday complaining of body pains.

“The family was communicating with him until he was admitted. The next morning [Sunday], we received a call at 7.15am to say he had died. Less than an hour later we were told the hospital could not find his corpse. Later we were told it had been taken to a funeral parlour,” Yiliwe said.