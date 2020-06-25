Four Spectrum Alert staff test positive for Covid-19

Four Spectrum Alert staff members at the Cleary Park bus depot in Nelson Mandela Bay have tested positive for Covid-19.

Spectrum Alert runs the city’s bus system.

CEO Trevor Harper confirmed the number on Thursday and said all relevant protocols had been followed, and that the affected staff members were now in self-isolation in their homes.

He said all of the suspected contacts had also been traced and were in self-isolation.

The four staff who tested positive for the virus are a bus driver, two mechanics and a cleaner.

“The first thing to understand is that we sent our safety and health personnel on extensive training for Covid-19 so that we are in line with the World Health Organisation’s procedures and protocols, which we have followed from the first positive case,” Harper said.

He said the first case — that of a driver — was identified two weeks ago and the other three this week, adding that the department of health had assisted with the process of identifying the possible contacts.

“Once we knew about the first case, all our protocols kicked in.

“We identified the buses he had driven and we deep-cleaned those buses and all the offices at the depot.”

Harper said they were sanitising the premises daily but special arrangements for deep cleaning had been made for the affected areas.

Several Spectrum employees expressed their concern about the manner in which the company was handling the outbreak.

One employee who asked to remain anonymous said for the first week back at work after the lockdown, no screening of staff had taken place and there was no social distancing being adhered to.

“I think there wouldn’t have been a single case had they not flouted safety protocols for that long.”

Harper said there had been no disruptions to operations and that WHO policies forced a total shutdown of business only if there was a huge outbreak.

Harper denied the accusations and said despite concerns by some employees, the company was committed to keeping employees and passengers safe, and were always taking the necessary precautions.

“Since we reopened on May 4 we sanitise our buses and taxis twice a day, as they leave and return to depot.

“We encourage the use of PPE [personal protective equipment], which we have provided to our staff, and we do the necessary daily screening for both the staff and passengers,” Harper said.